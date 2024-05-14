Booze flying off the shelves: Falkirk offender's drinking problem fuels his thieving ways
Falkirk Sheriff Court heard an alcoholic offender cannot stop pinching booze from local shops.
Appearing last Thursday, David Edgar, 63, had pleaded guilty to a string of thefts, most recently stealing a bottle of wine from Asda, Newmarket Centre, Falkirk on February 14.
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He needs to stop drinking, that’s the issue here. He is an alcoholic.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Edgar, 3 – 4 Corentin Court, Finistere Avenue, Falkirk, until June 6 for a criminal justice social work report.