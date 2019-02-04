Bonnybridge woman who headbutted police officer is jailed

A repeat offender who headbutted a policeman has been imprisoned.

Deborah Hay (43), 85 High Street, Bonnybridge, admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Larbert Road, Bonnybridge on July 4, 2017 where she acted aggressively towards her ex and struggled violently with two police officers. On July 27, 2017 Hay made violent threats at 20 Bonnywood Avenue, Bonnybridge and headbutted PC Timothy Currie.

She also struggled violently with police at Falkirk Police Station on November 14, 2018 and made threats of violence. Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said Hay has considered her mistakes. She was jailed for eight months, backdated to January 11.