Bonnybridge woman laughed as she made false suicide threat call to police

Lauren Murray, 26, of 71 Thornton Avenue, pleaded guilty to causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to a call handler and police on April 27, 2020.

She also admitted falsely representing to police that she was going to harm herself and wasting officers’ time on June 10 last year.

Murray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Lauren Murray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Detailing the April 27 call, procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “At 1.10am the accused contacted 999 and said she was intending on killing herself. However, she was heard to be laughing and joking.

“She was later traced by police and began to laugh about it.”

As she provided details of the incident which took place on June 10, the fiscal depute said: “This time the accused was contacting police through 101.

“Again she said she was feeling suicidal and that she had access to items in the house she could use to self-harm.

“When traced, she was found safe and well lying on the couch playing on her mobile phone.”

Addressing Sheriff Christopher Shead, defence solicitor Gordon Addison said his client “has some significant trauma in the past”.

The lawyer added: “There are concerns about her mental health. Managing that must be awful for her and her mother.”

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence until February 17 next year for Murray to be of good behaviour.

