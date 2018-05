A 42-year-old made threats towards her former partner and head butted a police officer during violent rampages.

Deborag Hay, c/o 85 High Street, Bonnybridge, admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Larbert Road, Bonnybridge, on July 4, 2017 and assaulting the officer at her home on July 27 last year.

She was placed on a two-year drug treatment and testing order.