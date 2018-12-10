Bonnybridge thief led officers to goods he had stolen

A thief who broke into and stole from a home and then led police to the missing items has been jailed.

Robert Williamson (29), 57 Fairfield Avenue, Bonnybridge, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaking into 55 Fairfield Avenue, Bonnybridge, on March 10 this year and taking electronic equipment and a watch, as well as trying to break into the same place on March 17 and acting in an abusive manner by shouting threatening remarks.

His solicitor described Williamson as someone who “struggles with how to act in society”. Williamson was jailed for 13 months in total for the offences, including two other shoplifting matters, backdated to November 26.