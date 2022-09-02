Bonnybridge teenager threw vacuum cleaner through first floor window
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Chloe Valentine (19) had pleaded guilty to a number of offences – the most recent of which saw her put paramedics in danger.
By Court Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:19 pm
The charge stated Valentine recklessly threw a stone, a mobile phone and a vacuum cleaner out of a first floor window to the ground below at her 87 Larbert Road, Bonnybridge, home on March 5.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence to call alongside other matters Valentine is facing on September 29.