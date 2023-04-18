News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
4 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
50 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
55 minutes ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Bonnybridge standoff: 'First one through the door is getting stabbed'

David Johnston, 45, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 3 Laurelbank Avenue, Bonnybridge home on July 6 last year.

By Court Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 08:04 BST

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.20am and police had been contacted about the accused. He was heard shouting and swearing from within and they attended at the door, with the accused refusing to engage with officers.

"He told them to get away from his house saying ‘the first one who comes through the door is getting stabbed’. He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and later told police ‘I didn’t mean to say that’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “He was very drunk at the time and his recollection of what happened is zero.”

Johnston threatened to stab officers if they came into his homeJohnston threatened to stab officers if they came into his home
Johnston threatened to stab officers if they came into his home
Most Popular

Sheriff William Gilchrist placed Johnston on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he engage with alcohol services. He called for a review of the order on July 13.