Bonnybridge standoff: 'First one through the door is getting stabbed'
David Johnston, 45, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 3 Laurelbank Avenue, Bonnybridge home on July 6 last year.
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.20am and police had been contacted about the accused. He was heard shouting and swearing from within and they attended at the door, with the accused refusing to engage with officers.
"He told them to get away from his house saying ‘the first one who comes through the door is getting stabbed’. He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and later told police ‘I didn’t mean to say that’.”
Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “He was very drunk at the time and his recollection of what happened is zero.”
Sheriff William Gilchrist placed Johnston on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he engage with alcohol services. He called for a review of the order on July 13.