Bonnybridge single parent chucked glass at bartender then bashed cops with vehicle door

Bar staff in Falkirk’s Behind the Wall had to be on their toes to avoid the glass which a drunken offender threw at them.

Penny Farquhar (28) chucked the glass and then tried to leave the bar, but she was stopped and police were called in – one officer getting struck by a police vehicle door which Farquhar had kicked during a subsequent struggle

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Farquhar, 10 Cowan Street, Bonnybridge, had pled guilty to the assault and threatening behaviour offences she committed at the Melville Street premises on November 8 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “It was 12.20am and the accused was in Behind the Wall with her boyfriend. The witness was working as a barman. She threw a glass towards the bar man, which missed him and struck the bar area behind him.

“The accused then attempted to leave the premises and was stopped. She began acting aggressively and police were called.”

Farquhar verbally abused the officers and was arrested.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “She began to struggle with police officers and continued this conduct in the rear of a police vehicle. She kicked the door of the vehicle causing it to swing towards and strike two police officers.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “She is a first offender, a single parent with two small children. She is genuinely ashamed. She doesn’t actually get out much, but on the date in question she had been drinking for most of the day.

“This is not something she has even done before and is not keen to ever do again.”

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence on Farquhar for three months to April 23 for her good behaviour over that period. If she complies he said he would be inclined to impose a fine.