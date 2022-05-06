Bonnybridge sex offender found with child porn images on his phone

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thurday, Kevin O’Raw (33) had pleaded guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

The court heard the period the images were on O’Raw’s phone was relatively short – a matter of days.

O'Raw appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated O’Raw had been “very frank” with the social worker and had been convicted of a serious sexual offence in 2015.

O’Raw, 15 Patersion Place, Bonnybrige was said to understand the was “on the brink” of a custodial sentence.