Bonnybridge sex offender found with child porn images on his phone

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thurday, Kevin O’Raw (33) had pleaded guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.
The court heard the period the images were on O’Raw’s phone was relatively short – a matter of days.
It was stated O’Raw had been “very frank” with the social worker and had been convicted of a serious sexual offence in 2015.
O’Raw, 15 Patersion Place, Bonnybrige was said to understand the was “on the brink” of a custodial sentence.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed him on supervised community payback order for three years withe condition he complete 225 hours unpaid work within 12 months. He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order to stay in his home between 8pm and 5am for the next six months.