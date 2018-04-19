Bonnybridge park assault lands teen in trouble

A war of words between two teenagers turned into physical violence with one teen landing five decisive blows.

Ian Wyatt (19) punched his victim twice in the face and a further three times to the back of the head after he had turned away.

Wyatt, who appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, admitted the assault he committed in Memorial Park Garden, Main Street, Bonnybridge on March 19, 2016.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Wyatt thought the person was turning away to “arm himself”.

Wyatt, 32 Badenheath Terrace, Mollinsburn, was placed on a community payback order and told to complete 200 hours unpaid work in nine months.