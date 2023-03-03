Robert Swan (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to resisting police officers in Paton Drive, Larbert on February 8, 2021.

A community payback order was imposed last year with the condition he complete 225 hours unpaid work within 12 months. However, on Thursday, Sheriff Alison Michie heard he had hardly done any of the hours.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said he had been the victim of a couple of assaults and now mental health issues which meant he could not do the work.

Swan lashed out at police officers who were trying to arrest him