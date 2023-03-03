News you can trust since 1845
Bonnybridge offender's unpaid work switched to nocturnal house arrest

An offender who violently lashed out at police told a court he could not do the unpaid work he received as punishment for the offence.

By Court Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 8:56am

Robert Swan (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to resisting police officers in Paton Drive, Larbert on February 8, 2021.

A community payback order was imposed last year with the condition he complete 225 hours unpaid work within 12 months. However, on Thursday, Sheriff Alison Michie heard he had hardly done any of the hours.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said he had been the victim of a couple of assaults and now mental health issues which meant he could not do the work.

Swan lashed out at police officers who were trying to arrest him
Sheriff Michie said there was “no prospect” of Swan doing the work, so she revoked the community payback order and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his 69 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge home between 8pm and 7am for the next five months.