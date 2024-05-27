Bonnybridge offender unleashes fury on partner after he took car keys to pal's house
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “The witness and the accused had been in a relationship for 10 years prior to the incident. It was 7pm and he attended at the address, which is his friend’s home.
"At 10.15pm the witness was within the address when he heard the accused shouting from outside. He exited the address to try and calm her down, however, was unable to do so.
"The accused then entered the address and began shouting at the witness.”
The court heard Crook, 12 Laurelbank Avenue, Bonnybridge, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said, on the night in question, Crook’s partner had taken the car keys with him and she “wanted them back”.
Sheriff Alison Michie simply admonished Crook.