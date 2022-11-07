Bonnybridge offender told partner 'your car's getting it' then slashed her tyre

Hayden Black (27) flew into a rage on two occasions at the same address – threatening his partner and smashing up the property.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner and recklessly destroying property at an address in Bonnybridge between June 24 and June 26.

The court heard Black and his partner were in a relationship for five years before the incident.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The witnesses were in their kitchen at the address. The accused arrived at around midnight and became irate with the complainer after an argument over keys

"He smashed a plate off a nearby wall and squared up to her, shouting ‘cow’ and ‘prostitute’ at her. He was ushered into another room and he picked up the complainer’s mobile phone and smashed it off the wall.

"The accused then left the address.”

Black returned the following day.

“It was 1.20am when neighbours were woken up by shouting at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was the voice of the accused. He began to smash up the rooms. He was heard shouting ‘slag’ and ‘your house is getting it and your car is getting it’.”

Some time later the complainer returned home from a night out and found one of her car tyre’s was deflated – it had been slashed.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said the complainer in the case was not supportive of a non-harassment order.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Black had a “very bad record” in recent times and still had 90 hours unpaid work to complete.

Mr Aitken saidf Black wanted his bail conditions to be changed so he could go back to his partner.

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Black until December 15 for a community payback order progress report and for him to engage in his order.