Bonnybridge offender told partner 'your car's getting it' then slashed her tyre

Hayden Black (27) flew into a rage on two occasions at the same address – threatening his partner and smashing up the property.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner and recklessly destroying property at an address in Bonnybridge between June 24 and June 26.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The witnesses were in their kitchen at the address. The accused arrived at around midnight and became irate with the complainer.

"He smashed a plate off a nearby wall and squared up to her, shouting ‘cow’ and ‘prostitute’ at her. He was ushered into another room and he picked up the complainer’s mobile phone and smashed it off the wall.

"The accused then left the address.”

Black was back a day later, however.

“It was 1.20am when the complainer heard the accused entering the property,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He began to smash up the rooms. He was heard shouting ‘slag’ and ‘your house is getting it and your car is getting it’.”

Some time later the complainer found one of her car tyre’s was deflated – it had been slashed.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Black’s partner did not want a non-harassment order put in place and, in fact, wanted to get back together with him.

"What on earth for for?” said Sheriff Derek Livingston. “He smashed up her place.”

"Because they love each other,” said Mr Hutchison.

It was stated Black had replaced the car tyre and repaired the damaged phone.

Sheriff Livingston noted Black had accumulated “quite a lot” of domestic convictions.

“His behaviour is really appalling,” he added.

Sentence was deferred on Black until September 15 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment to be carried out.