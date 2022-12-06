News you can trust since 1845
Bonnybridge offender threw a wobbler - and some hospital gowns - at Forth Valley Royal

Katie Sideserf, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and throwing hospital gowns around – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 16, 2020.

By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:03pm

It was stated Sideserf was suffering from her own injuries at the time.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Sideserf, 5 Seabegs Crescent, Bonnybridge, on a structured deferred sentence for four months to April 6 for her to be of good behaviour in that time and to await the outcome of other matters.

Sideserf behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital