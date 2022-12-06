Bonnybridge offender threw a wobbler - and some hospital gowns - at Forth Valley Royal
Katie Sideserf, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and throwing hospital gowns around – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 16, 2020.
It was stated Sideserf was suffering from her own injuries at the time.
Sheriff Craig Harris placed Sideserf, 5 Seabegs Crescent, Bonnybridge, on a structured deferred sentence for four months to April 6 for her to be of good behaviour in that time and to await the outcome of other matters.