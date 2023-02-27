Bonnybridge offender threatened to kill his neighbour for calling the police on him
Craig Stirling, 48, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly shouting and issuing threats – at an address in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on December 6, 2021.
Updated 27th Feb 2023
After being arrested by police – called to the scene by a resident in the street – Stirling shouted “I’m going to kill you when I see you”, towards his neighbour.
The court heard Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, was in hospital due to mental health issues.
Sheriff Craig Harris admonished him.