Bonnybridge offender threatened to kill his neighbour for calling the police on him

Craig Stirling, 48, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly shouting and issuing threats – at an address in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on December 6, 2021.

By Court Reporter
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:12am

After being arrested by police – called to the scene by a resident in the street – Stirling shouted “I’m going to kill you when I see you”, towards his neighbour.

The court heard Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, was in hospital due to mental health issues.

Sheriff Craig Harris admonished him.

Stirling failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
