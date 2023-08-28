Bonnybridge offender misses court date after assault put him in hospital

Daniel Nicol, 22, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring a 16-year-old boy at Camelon Train Station, Glasgow Road, Camelon on February 28.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing and repeatedly uttering threats to a man – in Nailer Road, Camelon on March 16.

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, told the court Nicol had contacted him to tell him he was not able to attend court because he had been assaulted the night before and had to be taken to hospital.