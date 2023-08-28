News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Bonnybridge offender misses court date after assault put him in hospital

An offender who assaulted a teenager – punching him on the head to his injury – has now been attacked himself and put in hospital with concussion.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 09:04 BST

Daniel Nicol, 22, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring a 16-year-old boy at Camelon Train Station, Glasgow Road, Camelon on February 28.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing and repeatedly uttering threats to a man – in Nailer Road, Camelon on March 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, told the court Nicol had contacted him to tell him he was not able to attend court because he had been assaulted the night before and had to be taken to hospital.

Nicol attacked the 16-year-old at Camelon Train Station (Picture: Submitted)Nicol attacked the 16-year-old at Camelon Train Station (Picture: Submitted)
Nicol attacked the 16-year-old at Camelon Train Station (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

He was subsequently released but was suffering from a concussion.

“He is unfit to attend,” added Mr Sandeman.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Nicol, 85 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, to September 21.