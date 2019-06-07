Bonnybridge offender is apparently still alive and well – and still missing his court dates

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard a man who was believed dead – after he failed to turn up for his court dates – is in fact alive.

It seems reports of Craig Lees’ death may have been greatly exaggerated as Sheriff Craig Caldwell discovered at Thursday’s remand court when the prosecution stated they may have heard about the demise of the “wrong man”.

Lees (38) had previously admitted threatening behaviour in Grahams Avenue, Larbert on November 4 last year, but little had been seen of him since.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “I’ve had no contact with him dead or alive.”

Sheriff Caldwell continued the case for two weeks until June 20.