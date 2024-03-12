Bonnybridge offender had screwdrivers in each hand when he threatened couple

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bearing a grudge against the woman’s partner, Stuart Gemmell, 27, called her a junkie and scared her so badly she ran into shop to call her partner to come and help her.

When the couple came outside together the Gemmell took both screwdrivers out of his pockets and held them while he threatened the couple.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gemmell, 27, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Seabegs Crescent, Bonnybridge on May 18 last year.

Gemmell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4pm and the complainer was walking along Seabegs Road when she saw the accused – someone who is known to her.

"He began shouting towards her. She asked him what his problem was and he responded by calling her a ‘junkie’. She saw he was wearing his work trousers and had two screwdrivers within his pockets.

"She entered a shop and contacted her partner to meet her. They left the shop and the accused began shouting at them. He had a screwdriver in each of his hands and was making threats towards them.”

The court heard Gemmell only had the screwdrivers with him at the time because he was dressed in his “work attire”.

It was stated the encounter was part of a “longer running incident” and that Gemmell had issues with the complainer’s partner.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Gemmell, 18 Seabegs Crescent, Bonnybridge, had been of good behaviour since the offence and had no previous convictions.