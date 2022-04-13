Bonnybridge music teacher cleared of sexual assault charges

Keith Jenner (56) walked free from Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday after jurors found him not guilty of sexually assaulting four teenage boys and one teenage girl during practice room sessions.

The prosecution had earlier withdrawn allegations he had sexually assaulted three other girls and directed sexual remarks at two other boys.

And a charge of communicating indecently with a sixth form girl while teaching her to strum Green Day's classic 2005 anthem Wake Me Up When September Ends was found not proven.

Guitar teacher Keith Jenner was cleared of all charges

The girl had alleged Jenner had told her to think of the strumming hand technique she could used for the the rock song as a gesture to make to boys.

Thinking this form of musical instruction was "inappropriate" the pupil then went and reported the incident to the school's female head of expressive arts, who later claimed in evidence the "strumming pattern" resembled masturbation.

The verdicts – which the jury took less than an hour to reach – came after a six day trial that had to be suspended midway through for a week because Mr Jenner caught COVID-19.

The incidents were said to have taken place over a period of more than three years up until January 2020, at four high schools in Stirlingshire and one in the geographical area of West Lothian, involving pupils ranging in age from 13 to 16.

Mr Jenner, of Bonnybridge, who was employed by Falkirk Council, had pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him and said in evidence that nothing he did had any sexual intent.

Outside court, he expressed his relief the case was now over.

He told a reporter: "The last two years have been a nightmare. I just want to speak to my wife and get on with my life."