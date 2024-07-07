Bonnybridge mum-of-four threatened to 'put a bullet through' woman who had affair with her man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother-of-four discovered her partner had been having an affair and after downing more than a few drinks went round to confront the woman.

Jasmin Blair, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threating behaviour – making threats of violence – towards a woman at an address in Peathill Road, Bonnybridge.

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer received a call from a friend advising her that the accused was asking around the local area, trying to obtain her address.

"The complainer heard the accused outside shouting at her from the street. She went out and the accused walked up to her and demanded to know why the complainer had ‘slept with her man’.

Blair appeared Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She was accusing the complainer of having slept with her partner a couple of years before. The complainer was extremely frightened. A neighbour heard the commotion could see the complainer was visibly upset.

"The accused threatened to ‘come for her and her property’ and then said she ‘wouldn’t get her in daylight’ but ‘she wouldn’t miss her’. The complainer was terrified by this threat and the accused got into her car and left.

"The complainer then started to receive messages on her mobile phone and the accused then called and threatened to ‘put a bullet through her’. Police were called and arrived to find the complainer extremely upset and fearful.”

It was stated the woman was forced to move out of her own address for her own safety and was staying with a relative.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said mum-of-four Blair had just given birth to her youngest child just nine weeks before the incident and was having problems with her mental health.

"The night prior to the incident,” said Mr Aitken. “She found out the complainer had had a relationship with her partner at the time – who is now her ex partner. She accepts she consumed alcohol for most of night.

“She accepts she then went round and took it out on the complainer. In the cold light of day she is genuinely embarrassed by some of the things she said.”