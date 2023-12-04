Bonnybridge mum of four arrested trying to retrieve son's confiscated scooter from police
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thusday, Karen Marshall, pleaded guilty to assaulting a female police officer – pushing her on the body – at an address in Ure Crescent, Bonnybridege.
Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “It was 5.40pm and police on patrol were speaking to four youths with regards to a missing person, when a boy came along the road on a scooter.
"He spoke to police and they said he shouldn’t be riding a scooter in a public place. He said the scooter wasn’t even his and pushed it towards officers, who put the scooter in their police vehicle.
"The boy was told further details would be required and he then ran off. Some time later, while police were still there, two adults turned up and one of them was the accused.
"They approached the police vehicle and both of them were seen to open the door of the vehicle in an attempt to get the scooter out. They were both warned not to do that.
"They started shouting and swearing at police officers, saying they wanted the scooter out of the police vehicle, that it was their child’s scooter. The accused was advised to stop but the matter escalated and she ended up being arrested when she got involved in a struggle with one of the officers.”
The court heard the scooter did belong to Marshall’s son. A friend of his had been using it when police seized it and news of this development had got back to Marshall and her partner.
Things then “got out of hand” and the mum of four was arrested – which was “not something she feels proud of”.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You know your overreaction which escalated matters has only caused you problems.”
Marshall, 74 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge, was ordered to complete 65 hours of unpaid work with 12 months – the exact same punishment her partner received earlier for committing the same offence.