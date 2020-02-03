Bonnybridge man unfit to drive through drugs is disqualified for a year

A motorist who took diazepam was deemed unfit to be on the roads and has been banned from driving.

Adam Brown (34), 89 Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge, pled guilty to driving a vehicle when unfit to do so through drink or drugs on Main Street, Bainsford on February 26 last year when he collided with parked cars before exiting and “staggering about”. He also admitted failing to turn up for a scheduled court appearance, while on bail, on June 3, 2019 without reasonable excuse.

The court heard Brown was suffering from depression and anxiety at the time. He was disqualified for a year, ordered to complete 70 hours of unpaid work within six months and fined £100.