A 28-year-old man waved a garden rake in a threatening manner and threw a brick which hit another man’s head.

Ross Boslem, 23 Claremont Street, Bonnybridge, admitted brandishing the rake and recklessly throwing the brick to injure the man at the Railway Hotel, Broad Street, Denny on November 5 last year.

Sentence was deferred until June 18 for other matters to call.