A 49-year-old man admitted kicking a door in Denny, as well as shouting, swearing and making threats.

The incident at 36 Wallace Crescent, Denny occurred on September 22 last year.

John McFarlane, 20 Bonnywood Avenue, Bonnybridge had his sentence deferred until March 1 for reports to be compiled when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.