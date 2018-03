A 24-year-old posted a video to a 14-year-old girl of him performing a sexual act on himself.

Alistair Jack, Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, committed the offence on October 17 last year.

It was stated he had been using social media to strike up friendships with people.

Jack was placed on a supervised community payback order for six months and added to the sex offender’s register for the same period.