David Smith (33) pled guilty to placing his ex partner in a state of fear and alarm in Ochil View, Denny between September 29 and September 30.

Smith, 96 High Street, Bonnybridge, sent menacing text messages and posts via social media, including threats to kill.

He was ordered not to go near Ochil View, Denny and placed on a Restriction of Liberty Order for six months with the condition he stay in his home between 7pm and 7am.