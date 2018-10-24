Bonnybridge man punched woman - then shouted homophobic abuse at police

A man who punched and grabbed a woman by the hair has had more time added to his current jail sentence.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kevin Gillon (42), 70 Chacefield Street, Bonnybridge, was also punished for shouting offensive and homophobic insults at police in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Gillon had admitted assaulting the woman to her injury at his home address on July 17 last year, as well as abusing officers at the Larbert hospital on September 13, 2017, all while on bail.

Gillon received a further nine months’ imprisonment on top of the two years and three months he was sentenced to for a separate matter in June.