Bonnybridge man kicked dad’s door to pay taxi

A drunken son emerged from a taxi at his father’s house and began making a nuisance of himself to get his family to pay for his ride.

Russell Beveridge (34) admitted behaving in a threatening manner at the address in Mount Bartholomew, Bonnybridge and then struggling with police officers at Bonnybridge Co-op, High Street, on December 7 last year.

Beveridge, 85 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill, who has three previous convictions for breach of the peace, claimed to have stopped drinking following these incidents.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years and told to complete 125 hours unpaid work within six months.