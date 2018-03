A 21-year-old from Bonnybridge has until May 3 to complete unpaid work after assaulting two people.

Dominik Scott attacked a man in Firs Street, Falkirk on June 30, 2016 and another in Thornhill Road, Falkirk, on July 1, 2016.

Scott, 7 Bonnywood Avenue, Bonnybridge, admitted both offences and received a community payback order with unpaid work.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he only had 42 hours outstanding.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell gave him until May 3 to complete the hours.