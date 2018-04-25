Bonnybridge man caught drink driving has no proof of dad’s death

A drink driver who told the court his dad had died was unable to produce proof of his father’s passing.

Robert McGregor (34) was placed on a community payback order after he admitted drink driving at Millhall roundabout in Stirling on August 5 last year, giving a reading of 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

At a previous appearance Sheriff Craig Caldwell requested proof of McGregor’s statement his father had died, but McGregor had no evidence when he appeared last Thursday.

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until May 3 for McGregor, 7 Allandale Cottages, Bonnybridge, to provide the evidence.