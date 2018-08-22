Bonnybridge man brandished walking stick while at Larbert hospital

An abusive accident and emergency patient began swinging a walking stick in the air and told staff he was going to give one of them “a doing”.

Derek Marshall (52) turned on nurses treating him for a head injury at Forth Valley Royal Hospital before aiming a series of threats at security officers and police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marshall had pled guilty to behaving in an abusive manner by shouting, swearing, threatening violence towards hospital staff and officers and brandishing a walking stick at the Larbert hospital on May 4.

He had also admitted committing the offence while on bail — granted on February 19 after he breached an anti-social behaviour order by having more than two visitors and allowing them to consume alcohol at his home on February 17.

The hospital altercation broke out in the early hours when Marshall burst into his foul-mouthed tirade.

Nursing staff then called for security, who soon became the target of his bile.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “Two security staff were called to attend.

“He continued to be abusive in the presence of various members of staff, shouting and swearing and refusing to calm down when asked.

“He shouted at one of the members of staff, “One of you is getting a doing” and swung a walking stick around.

“The staff were able to take that from the accused but he did continue shouting and swearing and then police arrived.”

Marshall’s defence solicitor, Murray Aitken, told Sheriff Derek Livingston his client had no other outstanding matters.

Sheriff Livingston told Marshall: “I’m unimpressed with your behaviour, particularly at hospital.”

He received a community payback order which requires Marshall, 85 High Street, Bonnybridge, to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody. Sheriff Livingston allowed six months for the work to be carried out and placed Marshall under supervision for 18 months.