Bonnybridge man assaulted two women

Martin Bell (40) of Main Street, Bonnybridge admitted assaulting two women at Fir Grove, Westquarter on March 22, 2019.

Bell pushed his arm against the first woman’s neck, pinned her to furniture by holding his arm across her neck and seized her by the neck.

He assaulted the second woman by seizing her by the arm and pushing her and behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, causing a disturbance and overturning a table.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Bell on a supervised community payback order for ten months and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Bell to pay a total of £750 compensation to his victims.