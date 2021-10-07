According to reports, emergency serviced were called to Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge, shortly after 9:30pm following reports a vehicle had entered the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Emergency services – including search and rescue boats – rushed to the scene shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday evening (October 5).

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

