Bonnybridge: Major search operation near Falkirk after reports of car plunging into Forth and Clyde Canal

A major search operation got underway after reports a car plunged into a canal in Bonnybridge, near Falkirk, with the area completely locked down and locals being told to avoid the area.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:18 am
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:57 am
According to reports, emergency serviced were called to Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge, shortly after 9:30pm following reports a vehicle had entered the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Emergency services – including search and rescue boats – rushed to the scene shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday evening (October 5).

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

