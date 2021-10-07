Bonnybridge: Major search operation near Falkirk after reports of car plunging into Forth and Clyde Canal
A major search operation got underway after reports a car plunged into a canal in Bonnybridge, near Falkirk, with the area completely locked down and locals being told to avoid the area.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:18 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:57 am
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene around Seabegs Road, following reports a vehicle entered the Forth and Clyde Canal.
Emergency services – including search and rescue boats – rushed to the scene shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday evening (October 5).
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.