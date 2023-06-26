Bonnybridge gun threat offender misses court with kidney trouble
Craig Stirling, 48, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – claiming he was in possession of a gun – in Main Street, Brightons, on June 11 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:06 BST
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Stirling had contacted him stating he had a “kidney infection” and was not able to make it to court.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, for four months to October 19 and called for a good behaviour report.