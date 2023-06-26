Annlouise Jones, 35, who had held a broken bottle to her neck at an earlier incident when police arrived at her home, was later found hiding in a cupboard by officers and gave them a man’s name when asked for her details.

She appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – breaking windows and brandishing a broken glass – at and address in Park Terrace, Brightons, on January 4.

She also admitted breaching her bail conditions and trying to pervert the course of justice by pretending to police she was someone else – David Jones – at the same address.

Jones gave police false details when they found her hiding in a cupboard (Picture: Police Scotland)

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “It was 7pm and the witness and the accused were in Falkirk visiting various bars, consuming alcohol. When they returned home the accused’s demeanour changed and she accused the witness of cheating on her by speaking to a male person.

"The accused began packing her bags and screaming at the witness. Neighbours contact police because they could hear a disturbance coming from within. The accused initially engaged in communication with police, but then swore at them telling them to leave unless they had a warrant.

"Entry was gained by officers and the accused was holding a broken glass towards her neck.”

Police were called out to another disturbance on another occasion and found Jones hiding under some clothing in a wardrobe – aware she was breaching her bail conditions by being there she tried to tell police her name was “David Jones”.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said the couple had now reconciled and their “volatile” relationship had been “stable” since the incident.