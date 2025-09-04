Bonnybridge E-bike tykes traced and charged with drugs and road traffic offences
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Bonnybridge Community Police officers, along with their Response Policing colleagues, attended to a report of persons riding E-Bikes on the public roads in the Bonnybridge area.
“A 19-year-old male was traced and charged with multiple Road Traffic Act offences for riding the E-bike as well as several Misuse of Drugs Act offences. The E bike was seized by police.
"A 16-year-old male was also reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to driving offences relating to the illegal use of an off-road bike.”
Just last month Forth Valley road policing unit were called to a collision involving an E-bike in the Fallin area, where the rider was charged with a number of offences.
People looking to report a crime can do so by calling police on 101 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.