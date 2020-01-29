Bonnybridge drink driver five times over limit

Conor McIlhiney (27) was five times over the legal drink driving limit when police stopped him in Bonnybridge High Street.

McIlhiney, 2 Gateside Avenue, Bonnybridge, admitted the offence he committed on December 15 last year, giving a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted assaulting a man in Scotmid, High Street, Bonnybridge on the same day.

Sheriff John Mundy said McIlhiney’s behaviour was “appalling” and banned him from driving for 40 months, placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told him to complete 120 hours unpaid work within six months.