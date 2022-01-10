Bonnybridge domestic offender engaged in prolonged abuse of partner

Jordan Kidd (28) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at an address in Margaret Drive, Bonnybridge between July 1, 2020 and December 20, 2020.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship from 2018 to 2020, and they got their first house together.

"When they moved to the property, his behaviour began to change. He asked her why she still kept in touch with her ex partners. He accused her of not being honest about her whereabouts all the time and accused her of cheating.

Kidd punched a wall at a property in Margaret Drive, Bonnybridge during his prolonged abuse of his partner

"She said those kind of texts from the accused would go on for days. She wanted to discuss it face to face with him but he would not do so.

"Then an argument took place and the accused came downstairs shouting and swearing, punching the wall and damaging it.

"The next day she went to work and saw messages on her mobile phone sent between 6am and 8.30am from the accused. She went out that night with her friends in Stirling and the accused contacted her and questioned who she was with.

"Her friends were fully aware of what was happening and she is noted as being very anxious and upset over this. Her friends were concerned for her safety and tried to stop her returning to her property.

"She got home at 11pm and got into bed. She was awoken by the accused shouting ‘I don’t want you here – get out’. There was an argument but she remained at the property.

"The accused left for work before she woke up and she received a text from him say sorry.”

Things went from bad to worse when the woman found cannabis belonging to Kidd and told him she had flushed it down the toilet. He asked her for her mobile phone, keys and passport as a “trade off” for his flushed away drugs.

The court heard Kidd had been seeing another female for a number of months while he was accusing his partner of being unfaithful.

When the relationship finally broke down for good she went to the police to report his behaviour.

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said: “He was having significant doubts about this relationship. He had been seeing another female, but it was a platonic friendship.”

Mr Sandeman added Kidd and his partner split up in December 2020 but he continued to stay at the house until March 2021.

"He has transferred his assets and interest in the house to her without cost,” said Mr Sandeman. “There is now no contact between them at all and he is in a new relationship.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC fined Kidd, 40 Plough Drive, Cambuslang, £225 with an additional victim surcharge of £20 and ordered him to pay £225 compensation to his former partner at a rate of £100 per month.

