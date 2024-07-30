Bonnybridge delivery driver grandad delivered blows to the heads of married couple on train

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A grandfather of five lost the plot on a train and punched a husband and wife who were only trying to help avert a violent situation.

Graham Scott, 52, had supposedly suffered an “anxiety attack” at a concert and had been arguing with his wife on a train when he attacked the couple.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Scott had pleaded guilty to assaulting a couple – a husband and wife – on a train travelling from Edinburgh to Falkirk on December 30 last year.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “During the journey the witness became aware of the accused, who appeared to be drunk and was with a female. Witnesses within the train carriage became concerned regarding an argument between the accused and the female he was with.

Scott was arrested by police at Falkirk Grahamston(Picture: John Devlin. National World)

"The witness challenged the accused regarding his behaviour and this caused the accused to become very agitated. He stood up and took his jacket off and then punched the person to the head.

"Another member of the public who was within the carriage tried to intervene and the accused has then punched them to the head. During the struggle other members of the public tried to break up the parties.

"He also punched a woman to the head – the wife of one of the victims. The accused was arrested at Falkirk Grahamston.”

The court heard delivery driver Scott, who has five grandchildren, had been on a night out with his wife to attend a concert and had an anxiety attack. It was stated the assaults on the train were “not something he is proud of”.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted the assaults were carried out upon “Good Samaritans” who were just showing concern for Scott’s behaviour towards his wife.

"You assaulted two members of the public,” she added. “You punched them to the head to their injury, when they were trying to assist other passengers. I note you have a previous conviction for violence.”