Bonnybridge dealer ran off from police with £400 of cocaine in his pocket
An offender who started dealing drugs to friends after he was furloughed from his job tried to run off from police because he had £400 of cocaine on him.
Kyle Carson (24) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk on June 24, 2020.
He also admitted running away from police officers – obstructing them in their duty – at the same location on the same date.
Michael Maguire, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.50pm and two officers stopped a taxi which the accused was a passenger in. There were two passengers in the back seat and officers could smell cannabis coming from the taxi.”
After being asked to get out the taxi so he could be searched, Carson ran off.
He was quickly chased down by officers though.
"The accused was searched,” said Mr Maguire. “He told officers ‘I have gear on me’. Officers found nine grams of cocaine – worth a street value of £400 – in his left trouser pocket, together with plastic bags and a small set of scales.
"He said ‘It’s cocaine – I’m sorry’. He told officers he had been furloughed and had started ‘selling gear’ to his friends.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “This is a serious offence – a few years ago the court would have imprisoned you for this.”
He placed Carson, 25 Thorntree Avenue, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 150 hours unpaid work in 12 months.