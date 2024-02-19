Bonnybridge dad out with his lad turned bad when police stopped and searched him
Don McNaughton, 44, had nothing to hide and later realised he should have just let police get on with searching him – however, he soon became violent and started struggling with officers – assaulting one as he waved his arms around, kicked out and swore.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McNaughton had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – scratching his arm – and resisting police in Grahams Road, Falkirk on April 8 last year.
Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police officers approached the accused and made him aware there had been a male stabbed nearby. The accused became aggressive towards police and did not consent to being searched.
"They took hold of the accused and he attempted to obstruct them and continued to resist arrest, struggling with officers and flailing his arms around, kicking out violently and swearing.”
Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said McNaughton was out on the town with his son and had been drinking.
"He’s simply walking up the road,” said Mr Morrow. “Somebody somewhere has been stabbed about something and for whatever reason police want to search him. He should have just let them get on with it.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed McNaughton, 6a Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.