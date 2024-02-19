Bonnybridge dad out with his lad turned bad when police stopped and searched him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don McNaughton, 44, had nothing to hide and later realised he should have just let police get on with searching him – however, he soon became violent and started struggling with officers – assaulting one as he waved his arms around, kicked out and swore.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McNaughton had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – scratching his arm – and resisting police in Grahams Road, Falkirk on April 8 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police officers approached the accused and made him aware there had been a male stabbed nearby. The accused became aggressive towards police and did not consent to being searched.

McNaughton refused to be search when police stopped him in Grahams Road, Falkirk (Picture: Police Scotland)

"They took hold of the accused and he attempted to obstruct them and continued to resist arrest, struggling with officers and flailing his arms around, kicking out violently and swearing.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said McNaughton was out on the town with his son and had been drinking.

"He’s simply walking up the road,” said Mr Morrow. “Somebody somewhere has been stabbed about something and for whatever reason police want to search him. He should have just let them get on with it.”