Bonnybridge boxer torched car in Bainsford

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mark Thompson (30) had pleaded guilty to wilfully setting fire to the vehicle in North Street, Falkirk, on September 5 last year.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio was presented with evidence from defence solicitor Dick Sandeman that Thompson, who was said to have returned to boxing recently, had provided recompense for the damage he had caused.

Explaining the offence, Mr Sandeman said it was a “family thing”, but “oil had been put over troubled waters”.

Thompson set fire to a car in North Street, Bainsford

He admitted the incident could have been “potentially catastrophic”, but there was nobody was near the vehicle at the time.

Mr Sandeman said: “He has returned to boxing, for which he has some talent, and trains three times weekly till 8.30pm. He operates a business, which has successfully taken off and he has a number of employees who are reliant upon him.

"He is in a stable relationship with a girlfriend and he is to become a father."

Sentencing Thompson, Sheriff Di Emidio said: “You’re a man of significant maturity. It’s good fortune this appalling act did not cause much worse damage.”

He placed Thompson on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 300 hours unpaid work in that period. He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order to remain in his 35 Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge home between 9pm and 7am for the next six months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.