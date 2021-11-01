Bonnybridge banned driver hurled homophobic abuse at police officer

Jason Clark (33) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance and behaving in a threatening manner, making offensive remarks in Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge on October 7. He also failed to provide breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station.

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was 10.45pm when police received a call from the witness saying her son was potentially driving her motor vehicle. At 1:00am police saw a white transit van and activated their blue lights indicating the vehicle to stop, which it did.

"The accused confirmed he was a non-licence holder and was disqualified from driving until December 2027. He told a police officer ‘you’re gay – get me to the station and get me booked in’.

Clark was caught driving while disqualified in Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge

"He was taken to Falkirk Police Station and the motor vehicle had been seized because the accused was noted as an uninsured driver. At 2.45am he was required to provide two breath samples and refused, saying he wanted his lawyer present.

“He also called another police officer a fat bitch.”

It was stated Clark, who works in the demolition business, realised he should not acted the way he did with police.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He recognised he should not have said what he said, saying he was a ‘bum’. He’d had a falling out with his partner and had gone to his mother’s house.

"He and his mother then had a falling out and he got upset about that. He stormed out of the house and took her vehicle.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You have a quite appalling record for driving offences – driving while disqualified and driving while under the influence of alcohol. Your most recent conviction was October 2020 where you were sentenced to six months in prison and a seven year driving ban.

"You also spent 12 months in prison back in 2010.”

He sentenced Clark, 98 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge, to 270 days in prison back dated to October 7 and disqualified him from driving for nine years.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.