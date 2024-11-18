Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been charged for multiple offences after police caught him zooming around public streets on an off-road motorcycle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Community officers have received reports off-road motor bikes are being used in the Broomhill Road, Roman Road, Leapark Road areas and the canal paths of Bonnybridge.

“A 15-year-old youth is subject of multiple charges under the Road Traffic Act. Officers are conducting further enquiry to identify others responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding these matters can contact police on 101 quoting reference PS-20241113-2899.