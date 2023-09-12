Watch more videos on Shots!

She also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Kenilworth Street, Grangemouth on March 26 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused’s neighbour had returned home at 11.30pm and could hear loud music and what is described as several male voices.

"The neighbour tried to ignore the noise and get some sleep but was awoken several times through the night by loud music and people jumping up and down. This continued until the neighbour heard parties leave at 5.30am.

Fotheringham appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Police were contacted.”

As for the threatening behaviour, Fotheringham was in the garden of a premises when she made a number of threats towards her cousin, including one where she stated “I’m going to stab her the little bitch”.

The court heard the complainer in that case was someone Fotheringham has “had issues with” in the past.

It was stated Fotheringham recognised she has also had issues with alcohol and substances and was said to have experienced “significant trauma” in the past and now suffers from PTSD.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Fotheringham on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with a conduct requirement she attend Change Grow Live or mental health services.