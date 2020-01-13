Bonnybridge addict kicked his way through a front door

Flying high on a cocktail of Valium and booze an offender kicked his way into his partner’s house through her front door and then armed himself with a knife.

Police had to deploy CS spray to get Christopher Johnstone (29) under control after he threatened to “leather them” and throw a glass ashtray at them.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Johnstone, 6/7 Harley Gardens, Bonnybridge, had pled guilty to threatening behaviour in Gorrie Street, Denny on December 4 last year.

Liam McGuigan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attended at the address and the witness noted he was under the influence of alcohol. It was 11.45pm and she heard banging at the front door – it was the accused asking to be let in.

“Due to him being intoxicated, she told him to leave and did not open the door. The accused started to kick the door and the witness phoned the police. While she was on the phone the accused kicked the door with such force the wooden panels began to snap.

“He eventually managed to kick the door open and enter the premises, where he went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife. He then went into the bathroom.”

When police arrived they found Johnstone clearly under the influence of drink or drugs.

“He was immediately hostile towards police,” said Mr McGuigan. “They saw the knife in the bathroom and the accused stated he wanted to fight them. He told them ‘I’m going to leather you both – I’m going to charge you the now’.

“He then removed his tee-shirt and began searching down the rear of the sofa, where police assumed he had some sort of weapon. The accused picked up a glass ashtray and held it as if to throw it at the police officers.”

Johnstone was handcuffed after officers used CS spray on him.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “It’s terrible behaviour, there’s no getting away from that.”

He added Johnstone had no recollection of events due to his consumption of Valium and alcohol at the time.

The court heard Johnstone’s partner wanted to reconcile with him.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Johnstone on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend drug addiction services and complete 200 hours unpaid work within eight months.