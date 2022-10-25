They believe events such as the one organised by Falkirk Council in Callendar Park are the best way to enjoy fireworks.

The fire crew from nearby Cumbernauld Community Fire Station were attacked around 5pm last November 5 when they were called out to reports of a bonfire in a grassy area of the town.

They discovered there was a gas leak in the vicinity and need to put out the bonfire but as they started to extinguish it youths pelted them with bricks and stones.

Falkirk Council is again holding a public firework display in Callendar Park on November 5.

Three firefighters received minor injuries with two having to attend hospital. Their appliance was also damaged.

Crew Commander Glen Reid said he and his colleagues were shocked when the youths targeted them.

He said: "We had to retreat back to the fire appliance where the vehicle then came under attack. We realised that we couldn't get out the street because it had been blocked off with wheelie bins. Police attended the scene and the youths ran away."

With over 20 years experience in the fire and rescue service, the crew commander added: "We couldn't actually believe it to be honest with you. Someone could've been seriously hurt and this kind of behaviour puts an added strain on emergency services. As we get closer to Bonfire Night this year we'd urge people to always go to an organised event."

Bonfire Night is one of the busiest nights of the year for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. In 2021, there were eight reported attacks on crews along with the three injuries.

Figures also indicate that firefighters responded to more than 370 bonfires across the country during an eight-hour period on November 5.

In the weeks leading up to Bonfire Night, between October 8 and November 5, crews around Scotland also attended more than 880 deliberate secondary fires, including bin fires and grass fires.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s head of prevention and protection. He said: "Attacks on our firefighters are completely unacceptable and are carried out by a small minority.

"We know that our crews have a lot of support within our communities. We want people to enjoy themselves at times of celebration but we want them to do so safely and think of others, including our crews who are working hard to respond to emergencies.

"Bonfires and fireworks go hand in hand at this time of year, and we advise people to go to an organised event wherever possible and always follow the Fireworks Code."

Falkirk Council is again holding a firework event in Callendar Park on Saturday, November 5 with entertainment from 6.30pm before the display lights up the sky from 7.30pm.

This is the first event of this kind since 2019 when an estimated 28,000 people attended.

