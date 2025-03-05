Bonfire building bad boys have alcohol confiscated during Stenhousemuir police patrol

Reports of anti-social behaviour drew police officers to the Stenhousemuir area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Community Police Officers conducted foot patrols in the Stenhousemuir area this weekend. This resulted in several youths receiving warnings, a makeshift bonfire being dismantled and the seizure of alcohol.

“We would like to thank the community for continuing to report concerns of anti-social behaviour, allowing us to dedicate patrols where they are needed most.”

People can contact police on 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.