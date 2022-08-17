Bo'ness thug robbed Grangemouth disabled blind man of piggy bank and cash

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Smith, acting with two others, sneaked into Ross Mitchell's home in Grangemouth, pretending they were there for a cup of tea.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that wheelchair user Ross, 31, although registered blind, was able to recognise shapes and colours, and to see people and objects if they were close enough.

About 6.30 pm, he heard his front door opening and heard Smith - whose voice he recognised - saying, "What's happening? Get that kettle on."

He then saw Smith pulling his hoodie over his head and drawing the strings tight, before going into the kitchen to make the tea. Mr Mitchell noticed that Smith was also wearing a blue surgical face mask.

Five minutes later the front door bell rang, and Smith let in two other men, whom Mr Mitchell did not know.

One of the unknown men, who was carrying a claw hammer, picked up Mr Mitchell's piggy bag and put it into a carrier bag.

Mr Mitchell was then made to hand over his bank card and reveal his PIN number, and was told he would be stabbed if the PIN was wrong.

One of the men told him, "I'll open you up."

Prosecutor Kristina Kelly said the other unknown male had a chisel in his hand.

Smith grabbed Mr Mitchell's right hand and tried to unlock his phone with it, to force Mr Mitchell to transfer money to him using mobile banking.

Smith and one of the men left with Mr Mitchell's bank card, while the third man went into the kitchen and began opening packets of Mr Mitchell's prescription medicine and swallowing his tablets.

Mr Mitchell was able to call police to report the robbery, and on checking found £480 was missing from his account.

Smith was later arrested and charged.

Appearing by video link on Tuesday from Low Moss Prison, Smith pleaded guilty to acting with others in robbing Mr Mitchell in his flat in Grangemouth, on January 9 this year.

Smith, 34, of Bo'ness, also admitted entering the flat of another man and robbing him in Stevenson Street, Grangemouth, in the early hours of the same day, presenting a knife at him, and repeatedly demanding money. The court heard the man "chased him away" but when he got back into his flat he found his phone was missing.

Solicitor-advocate Stephen Biggam, defending, said: "He's appalled at his own conduct."

Sheriff Craig Harris jailed Smith for a total of 29 months.

He said: "You went into the home of a man who is registered blind and in a wheelchair. You preyed on his vulnerability. He was subjected to a quite appalling and prolonged experience.

"Your record shows you're no stranger to offences of dishonesty, but also violence."